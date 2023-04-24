Karnataka Lokayukta raids at govt officials' residences across state

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu. The searches are being conducted at properties of the real estate company G Square. The G Square company had in the past been marred in political controversy, with the Opposition BJP accusing the top leaders of ruling DMK of helping the real estate company to grow exponentially in the state.

The Lokayukta raided a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer in Bengaluru on Monday. Several documents were seized from the location.Meanwhile, the Income Tax department conducted raids at two residential premises of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada.The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son, Ranjan Gowda.