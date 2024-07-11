Karnataka: Lokayukta Sleuths Raid Government Officers and Engineers in Disproportionate Assets Case

The anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta, conducted statewide raids on government officials in nine districts across Karnataka on Thursday morning, officials said.

Raids by Lokayukta were conducted in 9 districts, including Mandya, Kolar, Belagavi, Mysore and Hassan, in connection with 11 cases registered with the agency. Over 100 Lokayukta sleuths were carrying out simultaneous raids at 56 locations in connection with 11 disproportionate asset cases.

Earlier, in March, a similar raid involving over 100 officials was conducted across Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, and Uttara Kannada districts, among others. Another raid at 40 locations was conducted in February of this year.