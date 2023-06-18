Karnataka: Main accused held in the Nelogi cop murder case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 18 : In the aftermath of the brutal killing of 51-year-old Nelogi Police Station constable Mayura Chauhan, police officials have achieved significant success in the Kalaburagi illegal sand mining case with the arrest of the main accused and tractor owner rowdy sheeter Saibanna.

On the basis of the information, police went to arrest the main accused Saibanna at Mandewal in Jewargi taluk. During the operation, the accused attacked Sub Inspector Yadrami Basavaraj with a knife and in retaliation another PSI Sangamesh opened fire on his right leg for self-defence.

PSI Yadrami Basavaraj sustained injuries. Accused Saibanna was also injured on his leg. Both are admitted to hospital.

The main accused Saibanna is brother of Siddana who was arrested yesterday.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant visited the private hospital to comfort the injured cop.

The incident took place on June 15 when the slain constable was attempting to stop a tractor from transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk and he was crushed to death by the tractor driver.

