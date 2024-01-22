Karnataka: Man Arrested in Gadag for Posting Edited Image of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Social Media

Tajuddin Dafedar, a resident of Gajendragad in the Gadag district of Karnataka, was arrested by the police on Monday, January 22, for posting an edited image of the Ram Temple on social media.

In the edited image, the accused placed green flags on top of the Ram Temple and wrote ‘Babri Masjid.’ The manipulated image was uploaded on Facebook. As it went viral, members of Hindutva groups expressed anger and demanded action against the person responsible for uploading the image.

To prevent any untoward incidents, the police swiftly took action, traced the person who uploaded the image, and took him into custody. A tense situation prevailed in Gajendragad town, prompting an increase in security to avoid potential disturbances. The police filed an FIR and initiated an investigation.