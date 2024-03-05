Karnataka Man Faces FIR for Threatening PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A man from the Yadgir district of Karnataka posed a threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An FIR has been registered against a man at Surpur Police Station in Yadgir district against the person, said police. The accused, identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare, a resident of Rangampet, Yadgiri district, has posted a video on social media, wherein he issued threats to kill the Prime Minister and CM Yogi if the Congress government came to power at the Centre. The accused with a sharp weapon in hand is seen abusing PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath in a video uploaded on Facebook. "Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words," the police said.

Rasool is reportedly working as a daily wage worker in Hyderabad. Responding to the locals' complaint, the Surpur police have registered a case against Mohammad Rasool under sections 505(1)(b) and 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Arms Act. The Surpur police have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway. In a similar incident last year, a central security agency received a threat email to assassinate PM Modi and blast Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The miscreants in the mail also demanded Rs 500 crore and release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving jail term. Later, the matter was handed over to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe. In yet another incident, a security breach was reported during PM Modi’s rally at Davanagere in Karnataka in March last year.Last year, Delhi Police reported receiving two phone calls from an individual making threats to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.In response to these threats, a specialised team was formed to actively locate and apprehend the caller.

