Karnataka man found dead in Panaji
By IANS | Published: June 1, 2022 07:27 PM2022-06-01T19:27:15+5:302022-06-01T19:40:07+5:30
Panaji, June 1 The body of a man was found in a Karnataka-registered car here on Wednesday, Goa Police said.
The deceased person has been identified as Srikant Kanchangar, 39, from Karnataka's Dharwad, a police official told .
"We have contacted the family members of the deceased and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem tests in the Goa Medical College," the police official said.
