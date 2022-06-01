Karnataka man found dead in Panaji

Panaji, June 1 The body of a man was found in a Karnataka-registered car here on Wednesday, Goa Police said.

The deceased person has been identified as Srikant Kanchangar, 39, from Karnataka's Dharwad, a police official told .

"We have contacted the family members of the deceased and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem tests in the Goa Medical College," the police official said.

