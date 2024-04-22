Karnataka: Man Rapes 28-Year-Old Woman in Front of Wife, Forced To Wear Burqa, Couple Booked

In Karnataka, an FIR has been filed against seven individuals, including a couple, for allegedly coercing a 28-year-old married woman into converting to Islam. The accusation involves blackmail through explicit photos. According to the police, the woman claimed in her complaint that she was sexually assaulted by the man in the presence of his wife. She also stated that she was compelled to wear a burkha and refrain from wearing 'kumkum' on her forehead.

The accused, identified as Rafik, and his wife, manipulated the woman and engaged in sexual activities with her. He then took intimate photos of her which he used to blackmail her, demanding that she convert from Hinduism to Islam.

According to a report of India Today, Police said Rafik and his wife made the woman move into their house in Belagavi in 2023 and demanded that she comply with whatever they said. The woman alleged that she was raped by Rafik last year, in front of his wife, when the three lived together.

According to Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guleda, in April of this year, the couple purportedly instructed the woman to refrain from wearing 'kumkum' and coerced her into wearing a burkha while insisting on performing namaz five times a day. The woman further claimed that caste-based derogatory remarks were directed at her. Allegedly, the accused asserted that she must convert to another religion because of her belonging to a backward caste.

In her complaint, the woman stated that Rafik pressured her to divorce her husband and threatened to publicly disclose intimate photos if she did not comply with his demands. Additionally, she alleged that the couple threatened to harm her if she refused to convert.

An FIR was filed in Saundatti against seven individuals based on the woman's allegations. They are charged under various laws including the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, relevant sections of the IT law, the SC/ST Act, and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. These charges encompass offenses such as rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement,