In India, the new variant of COVID-19, JN1, is seeing an increase in cases, with 702 new infections reported on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active case load now stands at 4,097. In the last 24 hours, six COVID-related deaths were reported, with fatalities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi. The rising number of cases has raised concerns, prompting the government to advise the public to remain vigilant and wear masks in crowded areas.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil addressed concerns about the rising cases of the COVID-19 variant JN.1, stating, "The cases are going up, but the situation is not alarming. People need not worry. All medical colleges and district hospitals are directed to keep beds ready for any eventuality." The assurance suggests that authorities are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to any potential increase in COVID-19 cases associated with the JN.1 variant.

Watch the full interview.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. India reported its first case on January 27, 2020, involving a 20-year-old female medical student in Thrissur, Kerala, who had recently returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. She presented with mild symptoms such as a dry cough and sore throat, and her case was subsequently confirmed as India's first positive COVID-19 test. . It is reported that of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijaykanth died becasuse of Covid 19's nwe vaiant JN1.