Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra Resigns Amid Multi-Crore Illegal Money Transfer Allegations

The illegal money transfer case of Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation had put a thorn in the chair of Sports, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister B. Nagendra. He tendered his resignation from the ministerial position in connection with the illegal money transfer of Rs. 187 crore in the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Secretary DK Shivakumar called Minister Nagendra to their residence last night, had a secret consultation and got an explanation of the case. The Minister was also instructed to resign from the post.

The minister said that he has no role in money transfers. But it is said that the Chief Minister questioned Nagendra by bringing forward the details of the SIT investigation and that in the current situation, he has given instructions that relinquishment of power is inevitable until the investigation is completed and the report is received.

The opposition BJP has taken up the steps of the Raj Bhavan, putting forward the case of Minister Nagendra. The SIT is already investigating the case, and the SIT has arrested two aides of Minister Nagendra in connection with the scam. Also, the managing director accountant of the corporation has been arrested. Since this is a banking scam the CBI has also started an investigation in the background.

Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Superintendent Chandrashekaran, who was the catalyst for the scandal to come to light following the suicide of accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar P on May 26. Chandrashekharan had mentioned in his death letter written before suicide that it was the minister's verbal order and that the corporation's account had been transferred from the Vasantnagar branch to the M.G. Nagar branch, after which he was working in the minister's office.

Under the pressure of Nagaraj, funds were gradually transferred to 18 different accounts, mostly bogus accounts, of Rs 95 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Bank account. It is said that several issues have been mentioned in the SIT investigation, including that most of the money was transferred and drawn. In addition, the Additional General Manager of Union Bank has written to the CBI, complaining about his bank staff. Also, mentions the role of anonymous persons. Based on this, the CBI has already registered an FIR and started the investigation.