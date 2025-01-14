Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in car accident

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 14 Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar sustained injuries in a car accident on Tuesday and was admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place at Ambadagatti village in Belagavi district. Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother, Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, were travelling in the same vehicle.

MLC Hattiholi was also injured in the incident. According to police, the vehicle collided with a tree after trying to avoid hitting a dog. The front portion of the vehicle was damaged.

The hospital sources stated that Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's L1 and L4 vertebrae in the back have suffered fractures. She has also sustained an impact on her neck. This, however, has to be confirmed by the doctors.

The sources in the hospital stated that Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar is recuperating and responding well to the treatment.

Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated, "My mother is safe. While returning from Bengaluru at about 5 a.m. today, while attempting to avoid a dog, the driver collided with a truck and the vehicle had entered the service road and later collided with a tree."

"She was returning from Bengaluru to Belagavi by road after the Congress Legislature Party Meeting. My mother is safe and hurt in the back. My uncle MLC Hattiholi was travelling in the same car. He has sustained injuries near the ear and in the head. He is also recovering," Mrunal stated.

Mrunal further stated that he spoke to his mother and with the blessings of the people of her constituency and the people of the state, she had a miraculous escape from the accident.

"As my mother sustained injuries in the back, she will need further treatment at the hospital. I want to appeal to the people of the constituency that my mother will get well soon and will come home soon," he stated.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was in the news in connection with the derogatory remark row involving C. T. Ravi, the BJP MLC. She had lodged a police complaint alleging serious charges against Ravi.

The video of Minister Laxmi taking on BJP MLC Ravi in the House and questioning him whether he had a mother, sister and wife at home and asking him how could use the derogatory word to her had come out..

She is considered to be from Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar's camp.

