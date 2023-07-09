Karnataka ministers visit rain-affected areas, assess damage

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], July 9 : Karnataka ministers visited rain-affected coastal areas in Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts on Saturday, taking stock of the situation.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited rain-affected areas in Uttara Kannada and Udupi while fellow cabinet member Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited the rain-drenched areas of Udupi.

Four people were reported dead in Dakshina Kannada till Friday due to rain-related incidents this monsoon, officials said.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority.

A 46-year-old woman was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide in Nandavara village of Bantwal in the region on Friday morning, the authority said, adding that her 20-year-old daughter was rescued by locals.

Following the incident, Bantawala tehsildar, SB Koodalagi, visited the family and expressed grief over the incident.

Further, two people died between July 4 and July 5 in Dakshina Kannada.

Suresh Gatty (52) drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to his family members.

On July 5, Santosh (34) was electrocuted in Kulai after he came in contact with a live wire that had snapped and was lying unattended on the road.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to extend immediate relief to people affected by heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

The CM instructed ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Mankala Vaidya, who are party's in-charges in these districts, to conduct spot inspections.

He also sought information from the chief secretary about the damage caused by the rain while directing his officers to be prepared to undertake relief measures.

