Karnataka: Mother of 10-Month-Old Daughter Dies by Suicide in Udupi Due to Post-Partum Depression and Work Pressure

A 29-year-old working woman committed suicide on Wednesday, November 6, in Karnataka's Udupi due to post-partum depression and work pressure. According to the TOI report, Prasanna is not able to maintain a balance between work life and social life.

Prasanna got married in December 2022 and has a 10-month-old daughter. Her husband works in Bengaluru city. According to her mother's complaint report, Prasanna was not prepared for motherhood and felt it was too early for her to manage her work-life balance and family responsibilities.

She was undergoing some treatments. At around 10 am and 1.45 pm on Wednesday, she took her own life at her in-law's residence. A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station.