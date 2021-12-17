Karnataka: NGO files complaint against Cong MLA KR Ramesh for 'rape' remark

A Delhi based NGO on Friday filed a complaint against KR Ramesh, Congress MLA in Karnataka Assembly, on his "rape" remark with the Governor of Karnataka to take legal action and disqualify him as MLA.

The complaint requested Karnataka Governor to take strict legal action against Ramesh and further disqualify him as a member of the Karnataka Assembly for his insensitive and offensive remark against women which is against the Constitution as his comment hampers the right to live with the dignity of women, stated the complaint.

The Society for Securing Justice, NGO through its vice president Vineet Jindal, a lawyer, on Friday filed a complaint with Thaver Chand Gahelot, Governor of Karnataka against Congress MLA Ramesh for allegedly making disgraceful and derogatory remarks against women.

The Congress MLA had stoked controversy in the Assembly on Thursday by saying "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

The complaint further states that, "this offensive, outrageous, and disgusting alleged remark by the MLA reflects his pessimistic outlook towards women. It is ignominy for a progressive and empowered society like ours that such kind of statement has been used in Assembly by MLA's in a very insensitive manner."

KR Ramesh's comment is condemnable and offending to women's dignity and honour and completely unacceptable. The representatives, if fail to exemplify the respect for the laws then what could be expected from the others who are meant to abide by them, it added.

The complaint also stated that it is a matter of great shame for our nation where women are treated as divine souls and endless endeavours have been carried out by our government for women empowerment, the situation in the state assembly of Karnataka shows a pitiable and pathetic picture of the status of women with the said remark by KR Ramesh, while it was to be objected there and then only but rather it was a matter of mockery in the Assembly.

It is ironic that the laws are created in these Assemblies to protect the rights of the citizen to secure their right to live with dignity and the MLAs who are a part of lawmaking are not sensitive to the rights of women. This event is very disappointing for all the people of the country and especially the women population, the complaint read.

( With inputs from ANI )

