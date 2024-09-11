Karnataka: Ola Electric Customer Arrested for Setting Showroom on Fire in Kalaburagi Over Unsatisfactory Servicing (Watch Video)

A 26-year-old customer of an Ola Electric bike has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric bike showroom in Karnataka due to unsatisfactory servicing of a recently purchased e-scooter.

The incident highlights the growing public frustration with Ola Electric’s servicing. Mechanics have reported that Ola service centres are facing significant backlogs and are struggling to manage the volume of complaints.

Visuals From the Incident Site

🚨 In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a 26-year-old man set an Ola electric scooter showroom on fire after a dispute over customer support. Six vehicles and computer systems were destroyed. #Karnataka#Ola#ElectricScooter#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/Ibrq7H4EWE — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 11, 2024

According to the Kalaburagi police, Mohammad Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, purchased the e-scooter in August 2024. After experiencing issues with the scooter, he returned it for service multiple times. “The response to the servicing was not satisfactory. Yesterday (Tuesday), he brought petrol and set fire to six bikes,” said a police spokesperson. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The damage to the showroom is estimated at Rs 850,000.