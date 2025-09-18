Karnataka Police arrest two for slaughtering cows, dumping carcasses in forest

Karwar, (Karnataka) Sep 18 The Karnataka police have arrested two individuals for allegedly slaughtering cows and dumping their carcasses in a forest area in Bhatkal town of Karwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested duo, identified as Mohammad Saman (19) and Mohammad Raheen (20), both residents of Bhatkal, were apprehended based on a complaint filed by a forest officer.

Accordingly, an offence was registered at the Bhatkal Shahar Police Station under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The police have seized the vehicle used in the crime. Both the accused have been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by Forest Officer Maruti of the Bhatkal Sub Division.

In his complaint, the forest officer stated that on September 11, around 2 p.m., the accused entered the restricted Mugdum Colony Gudde forest area and allegedly dumped cow carcass parts, including skin, horns, and bones, after slaughtering the animal.

Based on the complaint, the Bhatkal Shahar Police registered an offence under Section 4(12) of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, as well as Section 329(3) of the BNS Act.

Police teams were constituted to trace the accused, who were later arrested. The Karwar Superintendent of Police commended the cops for solving the case and apprehending the accused.

Officials and citizens in the state are making continued efforts to prevent the slaughter of cows.

As many as 49 cows were rescued from slaughter near the Bengaluru border in August 2025 and later shifted to a ‘goshala’.

In June 2024, over 100 cows and bulls were rescued from slaughter in Bengaluru during Bakrid, in operations supported by organisations such as the Gau Gyan Foundation.

The Kankanady police in Mangaluru district have arrested three persons in connection with a cattle theft reported from Adyar on September 13.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy said a cow was stolen from the house of one Umesh Alva in Tajipodi, Adyar. The Kankanady Town Police traced the stolen cow and arrested three persons identified as Shabaz Ahmed of Adyar, Mohammad Suhan of Arkula, and Valachil Khader Mohammad alias Koli Monakka of Adyar in this connection.

