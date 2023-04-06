Karnataka: Police seize unaccounted cash in Gadag

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 6 : Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, a total of Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash was seized on Thursday, officials said.

This is the second such incident this month after a total of Rs 1 crore and 4.5 lakhs unaccounted cash was seized on April 1 (Saturday) in the Kalaburagi district of the southern state, officials said earlier in the month.

"Police seized Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash during the day from a car at Dundur check post in Gadag district," an official familiar with the matter said.

Forty-two checkposts have been set up in Kalaburagi district for the Karnataka Assembly election by the officials.

Static surveillance team and police seized Rs 4.5 lakhs of unaccounted cash and a vehicle during the night at the Jeratagi checkpost in Kalaburagi, on Saturday. Election duty checkpost officials also seized Rs one crore unaccounted cash at Farthabad Checkposts in Kalaburagi district, officials said earlier in the month.

A total of Rs 1 Crore 4.5 lakhs were seized by the officials and the police arrested the members with unaccounted cash.

The Election Commission on March 29 announced the schedule for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections.

The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference earlier.

In the 2018 elections, BJP won 121 seats while the Congress and the JDS bagged 70 and 30 seats respectively.

