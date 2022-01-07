Karnataka: Police seizes 78 quintals of illegally transported PDS rice
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 05:53 AM2022-01-07T05:53:47+5:302022-01-07T06:20:07+5:30
The police on Thursday seized 78 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, which was being illegally transported in a truck near Buland Pravas Colony, Kalaburagi.
"We have seized 78 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, which was being illegally transported in a truck," A Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kalaburagi said.
"The case has been registered in a Suburban police station against the accused. The police have taken up an investigation, we will arrest the accused soon," Srinivasulu said.
( With inputs from ANI )
