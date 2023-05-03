Karnataka polls: Bajrang Dal stages protest against Congress manifesto to ban organisation

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office and burned the party mfesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

This comes after the Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election mfesto said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations, read the Congress mfesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

The mfesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain hit out at the Congress party for comparing VHP with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka Assembly election mfesto and said the move is 'highly objectionable.'

"Comparing VHP with anti-national, terrorist and banned orgzation PFI is highly objectionable", Jain said.

VHP Leader further told that the way Congress and PFI have formed an alliance, Bajrang Dal has become an eyesore of the Congress. "Sonia Gandhi cannot cheat the people of the country. The way Congress has wrongly tried to defame Bajrang Dal, the country's people will not accept it and Bajrang Dal workers are taking it as a challenge. We will answer that too and will not let your plans succeed."

"Congress Party talk about banning Bajrang Dal but forget that they were the ones who opposed the banning of anti-national orgzations like 'SIMMI' and they even protested on the streets against the ban", he added

Jain further added that by the Congress party demanding to ban Bajrang Dal, the party's agenda has come out in public.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

