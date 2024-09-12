Karnataka: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Nagamangala After Shops Set Ablaze, Two Police Injured in Mandya district

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Nagamangala, Mandya district in Karnataka, after a group of miscreants set several shops on fire, resulting in two police personnel being injured. While there is no confirmed information about the use of machetes or other weapons during the clash, an investigation is currently underway. According to South Division IGP M.B. Boralingaiah, authorities are working to verify the cause of the violence, with officers actively patrolling the area. Several people have been detained, and search operations are ongoing. The restriction orders will remain in place as the situation is monitored.

Tensions escalated in Nagamangala town of Karnataka's Mandya district following clashes between two groups, reportedly during a Ganpati procession. In the aftermath, a group set shops and businesses ablaze, prompting the police to impose restrictive orders in the area to contain the situation.

According to initial reports, residents of Badarikoppalu village were holding a procession for the immersion of a Ganpati idol. As the procession moved along the main road in Nagamangala, stones were allegedly hurled at them from near a mosque, sparking the unrest, India Today reported.

The situation deteriorated, leading to clashes between the two groups. Some people vandalised shops and set fire to two vehicles.