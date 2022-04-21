Karnataka PUC-II exams to begin tomorrow, check important guidelines

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka, is going to conduct Karnataka PUC second-year examination tomorrow. The exam will begin from April 22 to May 18, 2022. And will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. Candidates can check the official website — pue.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must know that they will be not allowed without a hall ticket in the examination center they must carry their hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools. Students must need to reach the examination center 30 mins earlier before the exam timing. Carrying electronic gadgets, calculators, and mobile phones inside the examination hall are strictly prohibited, if anyone finds out guilty will have to face a strict pussinsment.

Students have to carry all the stationery including pens, and rulers of their own. Borrowing anything from others will not be expected. The entire PU examination process will be held under surveillance and there will be CCTV cameras