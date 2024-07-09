Karnataka Rains: Food Situations Develop in Coastal Hilly Areas of Uttara, and Dakshina Kannada Districts

Mangalore, Udupi, Belgaum, and Uttara Kannada, coastal areas have been shaken by the rain. Rivers, reservoirs, and ditches are filled and fields are flooded. Roads are flooded and traffic is obstructed. A situation has arisen where water enters the houses and people are vigilant. Holidays have been announced for schools and colleges in many districts including Udupi, Uttara, and Dakshina Kannada districts. Flood situations have developed in coastal and hilly districts. As a result of heavy inflow of water into the low-lying areas, hundreds of houses have been flooded and people's lives have been disrupted. The SDRF team has shifted the people from the flood-affected areas to safer places. Many have been shifted to care centers.

Rivers are overflowing and riverside residents have been advised to be alert. The holiday given to most of the schools and colleges has been extended. Rain in the Udupi district too continued. The parking lot of Sri Krishna Math is flooded. The fire brigade personnel camped there and struggled to drain the water. Many houses have been flooded. As a result of the rain that poured down last night, water entered the houses in many places and people could not come out of their houses. District Collector Mutti Mugilan has ordered a holiday for all Anganwadi government-aided and private primary high schools and graduate colleges in the district.A red alert was announced as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department in anticipation of heavy rains. Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has taken necessary emergency measures. Residents of low-lying areas, lakes, rivers, and seashores have been advised to be alert. Tourists have been warned not to go to tourist places, fishermen have been instructed not to go fishing.

The trend continues in Uttara Kannada district as well. Even on the coast, the rain has continued, causing concern to the residents of the low-lying areas. North Karnataka Border Tattara: It is raining heavily in Maharashtra and many areas of Belgaum and Chikkodi on the border of North Karnataka are inundated with heavy water, creating an atmosphere of anxiety. The water level of many rivers including Krishna has risen. Many bridges in the Chikkodi area have been flooded, obstructing smooth traffic. The water level of Dood Ganga, Vedganga river has risen and water has flowed into the Mallaniki Baba Dargah of Yaksamba, Chikkodi.

Heavy rain is forecast for five more days in Malnadu, Coastal, and Uttara Kannada districts and the natural disaster force is ready to prevent potential disasters. As a result of heavy rains in various parts of the city since yesterday evening, people were in a state of panic. A situation was created where the motorists were struggling to go home. Roads were flooded in many places and vehicular traffic was obstructed. Motorists were stranded at various places including Mysore Road, Hebbal flyover, Kaveri Junction, Okalipuram Junction, Sivananda Circle Railway Underbridge and others. As a result of heavy rain, trees were uprooted in many places and vehicular traffic was obstructed. The BBMP personnel cleared the trees and allowed vehicular traffic.