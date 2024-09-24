Karnataka Rains: House Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mangaluru; Red Alert Issued for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

A house wall collapsed in Mangaluru following heavy rainfall that has been affecting the region. The incident occurred on Monday morning, September 24, due to the continuous downpour that has been occurring since last night in the region. Waterlogging in many places also disturbs normal life.

Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties following in the incident. The local administration is expected to assess the situation and provide assistance where necessary.

VIDEO | Karnataka: A house wall collapsed in Mangaluru due to heavy rainfall in the region. Further details are awaited.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for today. Several parts of Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Monday. Beltangady taluk saw moderate to heavy rainfall, while Puttur and Bellare experienced heavy showers. Fishermen have been advised to stay cautious due to the possibility of strong winds.

In Udupi, heavy rainfall were reported in Karkala, Udupi city, Kundapur and Hebri districts. Rains also struck in most parts of the district on Sunday night.

