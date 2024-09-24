Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for Several Districts; Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai

After a long break, rain once again hit Maharashtra and other districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, including Mumbai, as heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to hit the state on Tuesday, September 24.

According to IMD, a cyclonic condition has formed in the Bay of Bengal and over the south coast of Myanmar, forming a low-pressure area that is moving towards Maharashtra. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in various districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha today.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall for the Dharashiv, Latur, and Nanded districts of Marathwada. A yellow alert for rain has been issued in the entire Vidarbha except for Bhandara Gondia. The administration has appealed to the citizens to take precautions.

An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, and Nanded as IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places.

Mumbai Rain Forecast:

The city is expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms today, September 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting rains in isolated areas and suburbs. The regional department of IMD Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for the city.

The city's temperature is expected to be between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius, and heavy rainfall is predicted during the afternoon and evening. Unpredicted weather is expected to persist throughout the week in the city.

Tidal Information:

High Tide: 15:59 hours - 3.31 meters

Low Tide: 22:03 hours - 1.33 meters