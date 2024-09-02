Karnataka Rains: Woman Dies as House Collapses in Yadgir Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

A woman died after her house collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Karnataka's Yadgir district in the early hours of Monday, August 2. The incident took place in Hurasagundagi village of Shahapura taluka.

Sakinabi Nadaf (70), died on the spot. She was seriously injured due to the collapse of the house wall and died on the way while being taken to Kalaburagi Hospital for treatment.

House Collapse Due to Heavy Rains in Karnataka

VIDEO | Karnataka: A house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Yadgir district earlier today. More details awaited.



The mishap occurred when the house collapsed on Sakinabi while she was sitting on the embankment in front of the house of an acquaintance. Two women sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital.