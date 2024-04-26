Karnataka records 22.34 pc voting in first 4 hours

Bengaluru, April 26 The voter turnout for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on Friday in the first four hours (till 11.30 a.m.) was recorded at 22.34 per cent, according to an official statement by the Election Commission of India. The voting commenced at 7 a.m.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat (30.98 per cent) followed by Udupi-Chikmagalur (29.03 per cent).

BJP’s Captain Brijesh Chowta is taking on Padmaraj R. Poojary from Congress in Dakshina Kannada. Leader of the Opposition in Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary from BJP is contesting against Congress candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

The high profile Mandya LS seat from where former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting as a NDA candidate, recorded 21.24 per cent. Another high profile and sensitive Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary seat has seen 20.35 per cent of voters’ turnout. From Bengaluru Rural, Congress candidate D.K. Suresh -- Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother -- is contesting against BJP nominee C.N. Manjunath, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law.

Despite the successive awareness campaigns and appeals, the voting in three Parliamentary seats in Bengaluru remained average. Bengaluru North recorded 19.78 per cent, Bengaluru Central 19.21 per cent and Bengaluru South registered 19.81 per cent voting.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is contesting as a BJP candidate in Bengaluru North against Prof. M.V. Rajeev Gowda of the Congress party. BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya is the BJP candidate in Bengaluru South and former MLA Sowmya Reddy is contesting against him from the Congress.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency (19.21 per cent) has recorded the lowest turnout in the state.

Meanwhile, former CM and JD-S President H.D. Kumaraswamy arrived at the Ketaganahalli polling booth near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru with family members and cast his vote.

