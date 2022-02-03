Karnataka reports 16,436 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Karnataka reported 16,436 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.

As per the bulletin from the state health department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 11.31 per cent. A total of 1,45,204 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 38,60,774.

During the last 24 hours, 44,819 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 36,72,744.

60 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state currently stands at 39,197.

There are currently 1,48,800 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

