Karnataka Schools Closed: Holiday Declared in Mangaluru Due to Heavy Rain, Red Alert Issued

All schools in Mangaluru district, including government and private institutions, will be closed tomorrow, June 27, 2024, due to heavy rains and a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Karnataka | A holiday has been declared in all schools in Mangaluru on June 27 as heavy rain continued in the district. A red alert has been declared in the district tomorrow. Fishermen have been instructed to not venture into fishing. Public has been suggested to go to the… — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

The Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru, M.P. Mullai Muhilan, declared the holiday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“A holiday has been declared in all schools in Mangaluru on June 27 as heavy rain continued in the district. A red alert has been declared in the district tomorrow. Fishermen have been instructed to not venture into fishing. Public has been suggested to go to the seashore, or river bank,” the Deputy Commissioner said in a statement ad ANI quoted.

The red alert forecasts very heavy rainfall for the district on Thursday. Residents are urged to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions.