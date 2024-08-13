Karnataka Sees Surge in Organ Donations; 5974 Patients Are Still on the Waiting List for Kidney Transplants

Though the kidney is the most donated organ, out of 8500 kidney patients, 5974 patients are still on the waiting list for kidney transplants in the state of Karnataka. The goal of the transplant system is to find the right kidney at the right time for the right person. Finding the right match depends on several factors and can sometimes take a long time. According to the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), the Government of Karnataka, Dept. of Health & Family Welfare, has witnessed 94 organ donations so far in 2024. Young and healthy donors aged from 18 to 44 years with more women donors as compared to men are often seen and men at a ratio of 7:3.

Rajni.M., Joint Director SOTTO Karnataka, informed that after kidney, liver and heart are the most demanded organs. Kidneys can be donated by living donors and kidneys today are the most commonly donated organ. And in case of brain death, kidneys have a longer viability compared to other organs. Rajni said that more public awareness in this regard is the need of the hour. Dr. Chinnadurai R, lead consultant in critical care at Aster RV Hospital, said that rising cases of hypertension and diabetes among youth lead to organ failure, and increases the demand for organ transplants. Dr. Randeep, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the department is creating a lot of awareness about organ donation. Organs were shipped to different hospitals through the 'green corridor'.

