Karnataka Shocker: 19-Year-Old-Girl Rescued After 12-Hours; After Getting Trapped While Taking Selfie (Watch Video)

A dramatic rescue unfolded near Mydala Lake in Tumakuru when a 19-year-old girl named Hamsa became trapped in a rock pit for over 12 hours after a selfie mishap. The incident occurred during a holiday outing with friends, highlighting the potential dangers associated with taking selfies in precarious locations.

Hamsa and her friends were enjoying their day when she attempted to capture the perfect shot at the scenic spot. Unfortunately, her foot slipped, causing her to fall into the rock pit, which was deeper than initially perceived. Panic ensued as her friends tried to help, but their efforts proved futile.

Upon realizing the seriousness of the situation, the friends contacted local authorities, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams. Firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, equipped with ropes and safety gear, ready to assist in the extraction. After a painstaking effort to ensure Hamsa's safety, rescuers finally managed to pull her out of the pit. Exhausted but unharmed, Hamsa was checked for injuries and provided with the necessary medical attention.