Karnataka Shocker: Mother Arrested for Selling 30-Day-Old Baby for Rs1.5 lakhs to Repay Debts

A shocking case has emerged from Ramanagara, Karnataka, where a woman has been arrested for selling her newborn baby. The 40-year-old woman sold her 30-day-old baby for ₹1.5 lakh. The incident came to light when the woman’s husband filed a complaint about his missing son and grew suspicious of his wife.

It is reported that the woman sold the baby to repay her husband's debts. Both the husband-and-wife work as laborers and were struggling to manage their finances while raising five children. The couple reportedly had over ₹3 lakh in debt. While disclosing details of the case, the police revealed that the woman carried out the act with the help of two accomplices.

The husband had earlier refused an offer to sell the child for money, but the woman secretly sold the baby to a woman in Bengaluru. According to the husband, when he returned home from work on the evening of December 5, he found the baby missing. His wife told him that the child was unwell and had been taken to a doctor by relatives.

Trusting his wife, the husband had dinner and went to sleep. However, the baby was still missing the next morning, and his wife's repeated claims further raised his suspicion. When he asked her for the doctor’s or relative's contact number, she refused to provide it. This led to an argument between them. On December 7, the husband filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, the police questioned the woman, who initially tried to mislead them by claiming that the baby was with a relative. However, upon thorough questioning, she admitted to selling the baby for ₹1.5 lakh. The police immediately went to Bengaluru and rescued the baby. The mother, her two accomplices, and the buyer have all been arrested in connection with the case.