Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared, Pass percentage drops

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on May 8 declared the Class 10 or SSLC results. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official SSLC websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

This year, 87.76% regular students have cleared the SSLC exams, and 7.48% were private students. This year, four students who scored 625/625 in the KSEEB SSLC 10th results are Bhoomika Pai from Bengaluru, Yashas Gowda from Chikkabalapur, Anupama Hireholi from Belagavi and Bhimangouda Patil from Vijayapura.

In the 2023 SSLC results, rural area students scored better than urban area students. The overall pass percentage of the rural area students was recorded at 87% (as compared to 87.38% in 2022), and urban area students reported 79.62% (as compared to 82.04% in 2022).More than 800,000 students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year and are currently awaiting their board results.