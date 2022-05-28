Karnataka SSLC Class 10 paper leak, police arrested 11 people

After the PSI scam in Karnataka, now a Class 10th question paper got leaked. After some days of SSLC exam results announcement 11 persons, including teachers and a clerk, have been sent to custody after their names came in a paper leaking case which was done in April.

Police said the SSLC science question paper was leaked by the teachers of Kempegowda School at Ramanagar at the time of the examination. The exam was held between March 28 and April 11 and the results were declared on May 19, 2022.

The DPPI had filed a police complaint against Rangegowda, a clerical staff at Kempegowda School in Magadi, and others. According to the complaint the teachers and other staff shared the question paper on the Whatsapp group. According to the police, the accuses leaked the question paper on Science on the day of the exam only.

Police have so far arrested 11 persons, including teachers from the Kempegowda school and a clerk.