Karnataka: Sudhakar advises not to panic on monkeypox

Following the outbreak of monkeypox in the country, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there is no need to panic about monkeypox and assured that the government is taking all precautionary measures including thermal screening at airports and strict surveillance in districts bordering Kerala.

Speaking to the media after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monkeypox, Sudhakar said, "WHO has declared monkeypox as global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 22. About 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world."

He said that six cases have been reported in India so far including four in Kerala, two in Delhi and no cases have been reported in Karnataka so far. There were 3 suspects out of which two in Bengaluru have turned out negative and another suspect, a Belgium national, found in Uttara Kannada district is subjected to test and his report is awaited.

"Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru are identified as designated hospitals for isolation of monkeypox suspects. Confirmed cases will be isolated and treated for 21 days until the rashes on the skin are cured," the minister said.

The common symptoms of monkeypox are fever, rashes on the skin, swelling of lymph nodes and the government has already issued circulars for mandatory thermal screening at airports and other entry points, he said.

"All district administrations have been alerted and instructed to take precautionary measures and particularly strict vigil is kept on districts bordering Kerala. Studies indicate that monkeypox is not as contagious as Covid and it spreads only when a person is in prolonged contact with the infected person. However, I appeal to people to maintain hygiene and follow all precautionary measures," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

