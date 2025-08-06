Karnataka: Talaguppa-Mysuru Express Coaches Detach on Tunga Bridge Near Shivamogga (VIDEO)

A major accident was narrowly avoided on Wednesday evening when six coaches of the Talaguppa-Mysuru Intercity Express got uncoupled near the Shivamogga railway station and came to a halt on the Tunga River bridge.

VIDEO | Karnataka: A technical glitch in the Talaguppa–Mysuru passenger train in Shivamogga caused panic among passengers after the train came to a halt on the Tunga Bridge. More details awaited.



According to the PTI reports, the train had 16 coaches and was travelling from Talaguppa to Mysuru when the incident occurred. Just a short distance from Shivamogga station, six coaches at the rear separated from the rest of the train due to a technical fault. The front portion of the train continued ahead for a short distance while the detached coaches stopped on the bridge. The sudden halt triggered panic among passengers.

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident. Railway staff acted promptly to re-couple the coaches, and the train resumed its journey after the issue was resolved.

