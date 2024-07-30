Karnataka To Introduce New Traffic Rule From August 1: FIRs To Be Filed Against Drivers For Speeding Above 130 kmph

Starting August 1, Karnataka will enforce a new and stringent traffic regulation aimed at curbing excessive speeding. The state will file First Information Reports (FIRs) against drivers exceeding speeds of 130 kilometers per hour. This decision is driven by alarming statistics showing that speeding contributes to around 90% of fatal accidents in Karnataka. Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar announced the new measure, citing recent data that identified 155 vehicles traveling over 130 kmph on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on July 25. Kumar explained, "From August 1, FIRs will be lodged against drivers exceeding 130 kmph anywhere in Karnataka for engaging in rash and dangerous driving."

According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita - 281, speeds above 120 kmph are categorized as rash or dangerous driving. Kumar also referred to a tragic incident where a vehicle traveling at 160 kmph on a Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise road led to three fatalities. This accident, among others, has led the Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety to advocate for stricter enforcement of speed limits. "In 2022, excessive speeds were responsible for 90% of road accident fatalities in Karnataka," Kumar remarked. "The Supreme Court committee has underscored the necessity for rigorous enforcement, which has resulted in this new regulation. Although implementing it will be challenging, we are dedicated to tackling the issue."

The new policy will apply to all roads in Karnataka, not just highways. Speed monitoring will be conducted using speed laser guns and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras, especially along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. Kumar pointed out that while enforcing speed limits during the day is manageable, nighttime enforcement with speed laser guns presents additional challenges. Currently, national highways have a speed limit of 100 kmph, state and other highways have lower limits, and expressways permit speeds up to 120 kmph. This new policy underscores Karnataka's ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce the frequency of speed-related accidents.



