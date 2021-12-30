Karnataka to introduce ranking system for performance of Zilla Panchayats, Chief Executive Officers: CM Bommai

Stating that performance by Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) is imperative for a government to become pro-people, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a district-wise ranking would be introduced for the performance of Zilla Panchayats and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the days to come.

Addressing the ZP CEOs' conference at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said, "Commendable performance by Zilla Panchayats is imperative for a government to become pro-people in the true sense. Leave your own impression through exemplary performance in your district."

"Implementation of government programs and projects at the grassroots level is very important. You have been vested with more powers with decentralization. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people. The government will fully back the decisions taken in the interest of the poor," said Bommai.

Sending a message against red-tapeism, Bommai said, "Officials should have clarity in decision making. Uncertainty is like a plague. Delaying tactics could cost dearly. The slackness of the officials would pile misery on the people."

He urged the officials to introspect on their functioning and correct their shortcomings. He instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of centrally sponsored projects like Jalajeevan Mission, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa in his address appreciated the achievement in the construction of toilets in rural areas. He appealed to the people to make good use of them.

( With inputs from ANI )

