Karnataka to make big contribution in making India global leader: CM Bommai

Karnataka will make a big contribution to making India a global leader, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking at Aero India Show-2023 launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, he said to achieve this, as wished by the Prime Minister, the State will make contributions in its way towards the economy, social system, and defense sector.

"The ongoing airshow has been the biggest event at the international level due to its size, exhibition, and working style. Through this, India has displayed its strength in the defence sector. During the Covid pandemic, when the airshow in Paris did not hold, it was held on a grand scale in Bengaluru. This time, the area and the number of exhibitors are more," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the HAL was established in Karnataka in 1940, BHEL, BEL, and DRDO in 1950, and ISRO in 1960.

"The country's first satellite, Aryabhata was first manufactured in Bengaluru and since then they have not turned back. Now the state has been at the forefront of the aerospace and defence sector. Nearly, 65 per cent of the requirements in the defence sector are manufactured in Bengaluru. The Aerospace and Defense Policy has been in force in the State, and over 45,000 youths are into the development of the defence and aerospace industry," he said.

Bommai thanked PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for holding the airshow in Karnataka.

"My special thanks to the prime minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for allowing the state to hold the 14th edition of the airshow. The contributions of Karnataka will be continuous in increasing the capacity of defence forces," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'India Pavilion' at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

