Karnataka to Offer Key Facilities for Singaporean Entrepreneurs If They Invest : Minister MB Patil

All necessary facilities, land, and infrastructure will be provided to Singapore entrepreneurs and businesses if they come forward to invest more capital in Karnataka, said M.B. Patil, Cabinet Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development in the Government of Karnataka while discussing with members of a high-level delegation from the Singapore Business Federation who met him in Bengaluru.

Patil said that for investment in the state, there is a good climate. He promised to provide land and other basic facilities for establishing enterprises in case of capital investment in the state. He further said that the state will be in constant contact with the businessmen of Singapore to facilitate their investment in the state. On behalf of the state government, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq; Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government of Karnataka's Department of Commerce and Industries, and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present in this meeting.

Singapore delegation members expressed their interest in opening an office of the Singapore Business Federation in Bangalore. The Minister asserted that his association has such facility and expertise and capital investment power. It is to be noted that the Global Investors Conference will be held in Bangalore from February 12 to February 14, 2025.