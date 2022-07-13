Karnataka to try 'Sea Wave Breaker' technology to tackle sea erosion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state government in association with the Union Government would formulate a long-term permanent solution for sea erosion in the coastal region.

Speaking to media persons at Ullala he said, "Sea erosion has been relentlessly affecting the shoreline of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada over the years. Last year about 800 metres of shoreline was eroded. This year 600 meters of shoreland have been eroded. So we need to find a permanent solution for sea erosion."

Assuring effective measures in this regard, Bommai said, "We have decided to install sea wave breaker technology to tackle sea erosion. We will see its effectiveness and decide on the next course of action."

Bommai visited flood-affected areas of the state yesterday.

"There is no paucity of funds for taking up rescue and relief works in the flood-affected areas. We already have about Rs 750 crore under the National Disaster Relief Fund," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Ullala he said, "Funds are available with the DCs of the districts for taking up rescue and relief works. We will ensure that there is no shortage of funds."

The CM visited flood-hit areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Landslides have occurred in many places in Kodagu. Houses have been marooned in Cauvery and Harangi river basins.

The Chief Minister visited the houses damaged due to landslides and tremors at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada districts.

Farm lands have been flooded at Netravati-Kumaradhara Sangam at Uppinangadi.

Roads have been washed away and landslides have occurred at Bantwal.

The Chief Minister visited these places and distributed compensation cheques to the victims.

( With inputs from ANI )

