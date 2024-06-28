Karnataka: Two Auto Drivers Die Of Electrocution Amid Rains In Mangaluru

Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire near Rosario church on Wednesday night. The autorickshaw drivers who were electrocuted were identified as Raju (50) of Pallyahobli in Hassan and Devraj (46) from Ramakunja near Kadaba.

Both were living in a rented room behind the Rosario Church in Pandeshwar. Raju went out to clean the rickshaw when it broke down in the rain. The auto driver Raju accidentally stepped on the electric wire which had fallen to the ground while washing the auto. On hearing his voice, another auto driver Devaraju immediately rushed to the spot but got electrocuted and lost his life. Due to heavy rains, the electric pole's wire snapped and fell on the ground.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the police investigation is ongoing. Police initially suspected that the deaths due to electrocution took place in the wee hours on Thursday. But on checking CCTV footage, police realized that the autorickshaw drivers had been electrocuted around 9 pm. Based on the complaint filed by Raju's brother a case was registered under sections 304A.



