Karnataka's Bhadravati Iron and Steel Factory To Revive: HD Kumaraswmy

Central Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has instructed the officials to submit a report on the recovery of the country's steel factories including Karnataka's Bhadravati Iron and Steel Factory. Before assuming office, the Minister held a meeting with the top officials of the Ministry of Steel at the residence of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and discussed the revival of the Bhadravati Iron and Steel Factory. Kumaraswamy asked the officials to submit proposals for reviving industries that have growth potential.

He directed to provide comprehensive information about the possibilities of rehabilitation of factories and opportunities for rehabilitation. Officials drew the minister's attention to the establishment of a steel research center in Bengaluru by saying that the iron ore available in Kudremukh in Karnataka was of the highest quality ore in the world. It was discussed that more emphasis on the research and development of steel will benefit the industries. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister gave information about the work done for the development of the industrial sector when he (Kumaraswamy) was the Chief Minister of Karnataka and explained the concept of Competing with China. He told the officials that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of Make in India, the emphasis would be on increasing production, creating jobs, and reaching the goal of making India the third economic power in the world.