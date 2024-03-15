Karnataka's Shivamogga LS seat all set to witness dramatic contest

Bengaluru, March 15 The Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka is considered the fortress of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's family. However, this time it is all set for a dramatic turn of events. B Y Raghavendra, Yediyurappa’s son, is representing the seat and hopes to get elected for the fourth time. The Congress has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar, the daughter of late former CM B.S. Bangarappa and wife of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar.

In another development former BJP minister and senior leader K S Eshwarappa is holding a meeting of his supporters on Friday to decide on contesting from the Shivamogga seat as an independent candidate. Eshwarappa’s move has come following the denial of a ticket to his son K E Kanthesh to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

Geetha Shivarajkumar is also the sister of Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa. The Congress government is seriously strategising to wrest the seat and deliver a shock to the BJP and Yediyurappa's family. Eshwarappa’s rebellion against his party has made the Congress camp jubilant.

The constituency had elected B Y Raghavendra as the MP in the 2009 and 2019 general elections. He also emerged victorious in the 2018 Parliamentary by-election against Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa. In 2014, Yediyurappa was elected with a whopping margin of 3.63 lakh votes from Shivamogga. Geetha Shivarajkumar who was fielded as the JD (S) candidate was relegated to third place. In his first Lok Sabha election in 2009, Raghavendra had defeated late former CM S. Bangarappa, who was fielded by the Congress.

After the announcement of the candidatures of Raghavendra and Geetha, respectively by the BJP and the Congress, intense competition was expected. However, Eshwarappa’s rebellion is likely to turn the competition more dramatic.

Eshwarappa, one of the close associates of Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga district and they have contributed to the growth of the party from humble beginnings in Karnataka. Eshwarappa on Friday lashed out at Yediyuarppa and stated that it was only because of him that his son was denied a ticket.

“My supporters have called a meeting on Friday. Let’s see what happens there. Now, they are promising to make me an MLC, which I am not going to believe,” he stated. Eshwarappa had resigned as a minister when the BJP was in power and did not issue a statement when he was denied a ticket to contest from Shivamogga city assembly segment.

With a Pocso case lodged against Yediyurappa, fingers are crossed over the turn of events in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

