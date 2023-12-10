Karni Sena chief's murder: Arrested shooters reveal plot details

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi met a tragic end when he was shot dead at his residence, sparking widespread public concern. In the latest update from sources within the Delhi Police Crime Branch, two shooters and their accomplice, arrested in Chandigarh, have confessed to their involvement in the crime. The accused acknowledged meticulously surveying the location before executing the murder. Surprisingly, both shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit, are said to have visited Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's residence. Interrogation revealed that the plan to assassinate Gogamedi had been in the works for about a week or eight days leading up to the unfortunate event. The murder case has generated significant public attention and concern. Shooters revealed to police that, Navin Shekhawat was initially involved in the murder plot. However, they had to change their plan at the last moment and shoot him. The shooters urged the police to review CCTV footage, where it is evident that during the shooting, Navin became anxious and wished to runaway. Consequently, the shooters had to open fire on him.

Earlier, police have arrested Udhav, who was helping Niteen Fauji and Rohit Singh Rathod, the accused in this murder case. The police have nabbed all three on Saturday night near a liquor shop in Chandigarh. A joint operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the Rajasthan Police's ATS was carried out to apprehend Fauji and Rathod. This entire operation was carried out under the guidance of ADG Crime Dinesh M.N. and Police Commissioner Biju Joseph. Before the police arrested Fauji and Rathod, they had beaten up their accomplice Ramveer Jat on the evening of December 9. Ramveer is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana. He had helped the accused runaway from Jaipur after the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.