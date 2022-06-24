Kartik Aaryan gets India's first GT Orange McLaren as gift for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Kartik Aaryan has been riding the box office wave super high and is now all set to ride his swanky new sports car gifted to him by his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' producer, Bhushan Kumar.

The GT, a posh Orange McLaren is the first of its kind set of superwheels to be delivered in India, sources said.

Kartik looked super casually cool with his swanky new orange sports car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes.

He shared on his social media, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude" (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift. Had heard that fruit of hard work is sweet but did not know it can be so big. Next gift should be a private jet, sir).

The young superstar is known for his fondness for supercars and enjoys driving to his shoots and the airport on his own. His collection includes a Lamborghini and the Mini Cooper he gifted his mom.

From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to the blockbuster of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have given the audiences some of the biggest successes and are all set to unite for 'Shehzada' too.

Celebrating the historic success of their latest, Bhushan gifted the car to Kartik as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

Bhushan had said recently that his bond with Kartik Aaryan has developed the professional relationship they initially shared. The sports car is a token of appreciation for Kartik's determination, he said.

The actor recently took to his social media to mark the successful run of the film at the box office with a super fun game edit, writing, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starting its UNREAL RUN of the 6th WEEK now. In a Theatre near you ZigZagger #RoohBaba vs Bonecracker Manju."

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' busy taking over OTT along with the box office, Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor