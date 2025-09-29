Karur Stampede: 29-Year-Old Man Dies A Day Before His Engagement in Vijay's TVK Rally

A 29-year-old man lost his life in the tragic stampede during the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27. The deceased has been identified as Ravikrishnan. He had gone to catch a glimpse of actor-politician Vijay. He was set to get engaged on Sunday, September 28, just a day after the incident. His brother told PTI that he was happy and was planning his wedding. He was young, and his father too recently passed away. With these two deaths, the family lost their support system. The death toll in the Karur stampede rose to 41 on September 29. The dead bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the families.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: 29-year-old Ravikrishnan lost his life in the tragic stampede during Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27, where he had gone to catch a glimpse of actor-politician Vijay. He was set to get engaged on Sunday, just a day after the incident.



(Full… pic.twitter.com/dGwixVnz1I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2025

The incident has ignited a debate over whether the rally was handled responsibly. Reports exposed significant lapses in coordination, with one organiser acknowledging confusion over the schedule. “Permission was granted for 3 pm to 10 pm, but the TVK Twitter account said he would arrive at 12. People began gathering from 11 am, yet he came only at 7:40 pm. Attendees had insufficient food and water under the scorching sun,” the organiser stated. These miscommunications, combined with inadequate arrangements, subjected attendees to unbearable conditions as they waited for hours without relief.

Though permission was approved for 10,000 participants, police later estimated that nearly 27,000 people showed up. The unexpected surge was fueled by TVK’s social media posts suggesting Vijay would appear at noon, prompting crowds to assemble from the early morning. By the time the actor arrived at 7:40 pm, numerous attendees had collapsed from dehydration and exhaustion. The absence of essential provisions such as food, drinking water, and shade worsened the already dire situation. The tragedy has now turned the spotlight on accountability, emphasizing the urgent need for stricter safety protocols to prevent such catastrophic failures at future political events.

Hours after the tragedy, TVK Chief Vijay addressed the public, posting: “My heart is shattered. I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow.”