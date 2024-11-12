Kasganj Mudslide: At Least 8 Women Buried as Soil Collapses in Mohanpura (Watch Video)

At least eight women and children were trapped below the soil in Uttar Pradesh's district of Kasganj near Mohanpura on Tuesday morning, November 12, after it collapsed when they arrived to collect the mud for construction work of National Highway 530.

After getting information about the incident, people from nearby areas reached the spot and started the rescue work. The district administration team, police, and regional MLA Devendra Singh Rajput also reached the spot. The team removed the soil with the help of JCB. All the women were taken out one by one and sent to the district hospital.

The doctor at the district hospital has declared four women dead, including a girl. District Magistrate Mega Rupam and SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik reached the spot with the police force. The team is searching the spot to see if any other woman is buried.

Uttar Pradesh Mudslide Tragedy

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A large mound of soil collapsed in Kasganj, trapping a few women under it. The women had come there to collect soil for their houses. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0X412QN5K6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miniser Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed officials to rush the injured to the hospital and get them proper medical treatment, said the official from CMO.