Kashi residents express gratitude to PM Modi for approval of new rail-road bridge

Varanasi, Oct 16 The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga river in Varanasi. The bridge will be "one of the largest" in terms of transport capacity globally. The bridge in Varanasi will feature a 4-line railway lower deck and a 6-lane upper highway deck.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local residents expressed their happiness over this development in a conversation with IANS.

Pramod Kumar Singh, a local resident, welcomed the central government's decision. He stated that this move would promote regional development.

"We have seen the old bridge in its current state since our childhood. If the construction of the new bridge begins, it will be a matter of great fortune for all the residents of Kashi and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Once built, it will be considered a significant achievement."

Another local, Mohan Badlani, told IANS that for a long time, people have been struggling due to the closure of heavy vehicle traffic on the Rajghat bridge. "There was a significant demand from the people of Kashi and Eastern Uttar Pradesh for this bridge, as it was essential for smooth transportation."

Arvind Singh, another local, expressed his joy over the central government's decision, attributing this achievement to the fact that it is Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency. He mentioned that the new bridge will accelerate development in Kashi and help alleviate traffic congestion.

Rakesh Badhawan, another resident, described the new bridge as a tremendous boon. He pointed out that the old bridge was built during the British era and was in a dilapidated condition.

"The new bridge will enhance connectivity between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, facilitating the development of Kashi and making it easier for people to access the city," he added, encouraging everyone to look forward to more upcoming plans.

