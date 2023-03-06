Kashi Vishwanath 'prasad' now made with millets

Varanasi, March 6 In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to promote millets, the 'prasadam' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in now being made using millets, jaggery, sesame, cashew, almond, pure ghee and khoya and is now available for devotees at the temple.

Women self-help groups (WSHGs) have started making the prasadam called 'Sri Anna Prasadam' for the temple.

This Sri Anna Prasadam is offered to the lord at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh government, the sale of 'Sri Anna Prasadam' has commenced at KV temple, according to a state government release.

Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal said that the price of Sri Anna Prasadam has been kept the same as the one on which the 'prasad' that was being sold earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor