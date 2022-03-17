Kashmir Files movie has been orchestrated to display narrow vision of BJP's political interests, says CPI

The Kashmir Files movie has been carefully orchestrated in such a way that it displays the narrow vision of the vested political interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Communist Party of India on Thursday, adding that it is a projection of the party's vision on Kashmiri Hindus.

Speaking totoday, CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam said, "Kashmir files movie has been carefully orchestrated. It has been orchestrated in such a way that it displays the narrow vision of the vested political interests of the Modi regime. It is a BJP's story, not India's story."

Reacting to senior Congress leader and Upper House MP Digvijay Singh's tweet on holding RSS responsible for growing religious fanaticism in the country after the release of the movie, Viswam said, "We are clear the Kashmiri Pandits are also Indian citizens. The minority Muslims are also Indians. All the pandits and Muslims are the sons and daughters of this great country, India. They have the right to live in their place of birth."

"Exodus of those people is not the real spirit of secularism. Kashmiri Pandits have the right to live in their birthplace and the minority Muslims had the rights in their birthplace also. BJP talks about the Kashmiri pandits but not about the exodus of Muslims across various parts of the country," he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh tweeted today that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when the Congress was in the opposition. The Janata Dal government of Vishwanath Pratap Singh was in power at the Centre that was supported by the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

