Kashmir University Postpones Exams Scheduled for December 31 Due to Heavy Snowfall

The University of Kashmir postponed the written examination scheduled to be held on December 31 (Monday) due to heavy snowfall in the region. The varsity shared an update after issuing a statement on Sunday.

In its statement issued on Sunday, Kashmir University stated, “In view of the inclement weather, all examinations of the University of Kashmir, scheduled to be held on December 30 are postponed. Fresh dates for postponed papers will be notified separately."

The weather in the valley is inclement, and several areas are drowned in knee-deep snowfall, resulting in isolation. Although snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, work is still underway in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory.

The Kashmir Valley received the season's heaviest snowfall on Saturday which t, which threw normal life out of gear, affect. The snow affected road traffic and disrupted the water supply, officials said.